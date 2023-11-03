Wildfire burning in Charouleau Gap area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A wildfire was reported on Friday at 9:52 a.m. in the Charouleau Gap area on Santa Catalina Road.

The Gap Wildfire is at 80 acres with 0% containment.

Response teams are on the scene, and aerial support has been requested.

The cause and acreage are still under assessment. This is an ongoing incident.

Visitors are asked to avoid the area as smoke is expected over the next couple of days.