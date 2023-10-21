Oro Valley focuses on community as town expands

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Town of Oro Valley is continuing to expand as one of Southern Arizona's fastest growing communities.

According to the most recent U.S. Census Bureau data collected, about 50,000 people now call the town, about 6 miles north of Tucson, home.

Mayor Joe Winfield spoke with KGUN 9 about recent developments in the neighborhood helping improve the area.

"People are especially excited about the improvements we are making in Naranja Park," he shared. "We have a new splash pad that's adjacent to a new playground."

Mayor Winfield says community engagement is a major focus for town officials as they draft up their 2026 general plan.

"We will have additional pickleball courts," he added. "We will have a bike pump track and a skate park."

Construction for most of these projects should finish before/during 2024.