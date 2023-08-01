One person dead, several injured after bus rolls over at Grand Canyon West

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least one person is dead after a bus rolled over at Grand Canyon West.

According to the Hulapai Nation Police Department and the Arizona Department of Public Safety, this happened on Tuesday at 9:50 a.m. within the Grand Canyon Resort Corp Circle in Terminal.

Hualapai Emergency Services, GCW Air Rescue Fire, Lake Mohave Ranchos Fire Department, Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire Department, AMR ambulances, Bullhead Fire Department, and five medical flight agencies responded to the scene.

Emergency officials said 57 people were involved in the rollover. Eight people were flown to surrounding hospitals while people who sustained non-critical injuries drove to medical centers. At least one person has died.

No further details have been released.