The shooting happened near 43rd Avenue and Dunlap.
PHOENIX - Officials are on scene of an officer-involved shooting in west Phoenix.
The incident happened in the area of 43rd and Olive avenues on Friday morning.
Phoenix police said there is a report of an injured officer, but did not have any other details.
Officials were actively looking for the "armed and dangerous suspect" and asked the public to avoid the area.
Phoenix police tweeted that the suspect was taken into custody.