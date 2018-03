TUCSON, Ariz. - Panera is plans to hire 28 drivers as it introduces its delivery service to the Tucson area.

To apply, go to this site.

Delivery service will be available within an eight-minute radius of Panera locations between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily.

Customers will pay a $3 delivery fee and must order at least $5 worth of food.

Tucson will act as a test market of sorts for a nationwide rollout later this year.