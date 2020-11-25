Menu

YouTube suspends One America News Network for promoting fake COVID-19 cure

Danny Moloshok/AP
This Oct. 21, 2015 photo shows signage with a logo at the YouTube Space LA offices in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok)
Posted at 10:45 AM, Nov 25, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-25 12:45:24-05

A television network touted by President Donald Trump due to its friendly coverage of his administration has been temporarily suspended by YouTube after one of its videos promoted a fake cure for COVID-19.

One America News Network is prohibited from posting new videos to YouTube for a week and will be unable to make money off existing material during that time, Axios reports.

YouTube says OANN suffered a "first strike" penalty for violating the company's COVID-19 misinformation policy. TechCrunch reports the video promoting a guaranteed COVID-19 cure has been removed from YouTube.

If OANN suffers a third strike within 90 days of the first, the network will lose its YouTube channel permanently.

Since Election Day, Trump has prompted both OANN and Newsmax TV — both of which have continuously questioned the results of the election and peddled misinformation about voter fraud. Trump has touted the two burgeoning networks in favor of Fox News — a network which he regularly appeared on in the months leading up to election day.

This story was originally published by Jeff Tavss on KSTU in Salt Lake City.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

