YouTube suspends One America News Network for promoting fake COVID-19 cure

A television network touted by President Donald Trump due to its friendly coverage of his administration has been temporarily suspended by YouTube after one of its videos promoted a fake cure for COVID-19.

One America News Network is prohibited from posting new videos to YouTube for a week and will be unable to make money off existing material during that time, Axios reports.

YouTube says OANN suffered a "first strike" penalty for violating the company's COVID-19 misinformation policy. TechCrunch reports the video promoting a guaranteed COVID-19 cure has been removed from YouTube.

If OANN suffers a third strike within 90 days of the first, the network will lose its YouTube channel permanently.

Since Election Day, Trump has prompted both OANN and Newsmax TV — both of which have continuously questioned the results of the election and peddled misinformation about voter fraud. Trump has touted the two burgeoning networks in favor of Fox News — a network which he regularly appeared on in the months leading up to election day.

This story was originally published by Jeff Tavss on KSTU in Salt Lake City.