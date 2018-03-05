VIDEO: Fierce wave knocks young girl through guardrail in Florida

Girl sustains minor injuries

Andrew Ruiz
4:04 AM, Mar 5, 2018
1 hour ago

The National Weather Service has issued a Coastal Flood Advisory, High Surf Advisory, Small Craft Advisory and there is a high risk for rip currents.

Tom Gaffney

JUPITER, Fla. - At the Jupiter Inlet in Florida on Sunday, a young girl was swept off the jetty and into the water by a fierce wave.

Tom Gaffney shot video of the incident at 9 a.m.

Video shows a strong wave crash into the little girl, forcing her under the guardrail and into the sea.

People quickly rushed in to pull her from the water. She suffered a cut to the head, along with some scrapes and bruises but is expected to be OK. 

 

