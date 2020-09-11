You can rent the Wienermobile to propose to your loved one

If you are thinking of taking the next step with your significant other, Oscar Mayer wants to help make your wedding proposal unique.

The company announced on Wednesday that you could rent out the Wienermobile to be used for proposals.

The promotional idea came when a driver of the Wienermobile, Zach N Cheese, used the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels as a backdrop when he proposed to his girlfriend at Yellowstone National Park.

Our very own Zach n Cheese just popped the biggest question @YellowstoneNPS and she said yes!! 😭 We’re not crying, you are! 😭 If you have something big planned, the @Wienermobile wants to help. Go to https://t.co/1DD0oAxPcO to request our memory on wheels for your big moment. pic.twitter.com/ww8bdjPh9Z — Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) September 9, 2020

You can submit an application for the vehicle here but note the company needs at least a three months notice.