You can now order a four-patty Big Mac at McDonald's

CHICAGO, Ill. – Starting on Wednesday, you can order a four-patty Double Big Mac and a single-patty Little Mac at participating McDonald's.

The fast-food chain said Tuesday that it wants to satisfy Big Mac appetites of all sizes

“We know sometimes that craving is small, and sometimes it’s truly huge, while other times our classic Big Mac is just right,” wrote McDonald's.

While the burgers will have varying amounts of patties, the chain says all the other Big Mac ingredients will remain the same.

“The Big Mac is more than a burger — over the past 50 years it has become an international icon and a consistent favorite for our fans,” said Linda VanGosen, Vice President of Menu Innovation. “From the perfect amount of our legendary Special Sauce, to the crunch of our crisp lettuce and the juiciness of our 100% pure beef patties, customers know and love the unmistakable flavor of the Big Mac. We’re excited to give them new ways to enjoy the burger they love and satisfy fan cravings of all sizes with three delicious Big Mac options.”

The new options are available for a limited time at participating restaurants.

