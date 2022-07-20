Yellowstone National Park releases new video of June flooding

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — The National Park Service recently released a new video showing the devastation flooding caused last month at Yellowstone National Park.

On June 12, parts of northern Wyoming and southern Montana experienced historic rainfall and rapid snowmelt, which led to rivers surging over their banks.

The next day, 10,000 visitors were ordered out of the park as the severe flooding washed out bridges and roads.

Portions of the park were closed for some time, but some have since reopened.

The Associated Press reported that hundreds of homes were damaged, but no lives were lost.

Park officials are still assessing the scope and cost of the damage, the AP reported.