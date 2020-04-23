WWII veteran moved to tears after receiving pillow with late wife's face at nursing home

PRESTON, England – Ken and Ada Benbow were married for more than 70 years before she passed away last August.

Now, 94-year-old Ken is being cared for at an assisted living facility in the United Kingdom.

An observant care worker, Kia Mariah Tobin, noticed that Ken took a photo of his wife Ada to bed with him each night.

So, she decided to give the World War II veteran a special gift – a pillow with his late wife's face on it.

The tender moment was captured on video as Tobin came into Ken's room bearing the heartfelt surprise.

In the video that Thistleton Lodge posted to Facebook, you can see the thoughtful gift moved Ken to tears.

The nursing home wrote, "we know our residents are missing their loved ones at this time but let's not forget those who sadly aren't with us anymore."

