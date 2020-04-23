Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

WWII veteran moved to tears after receiving pillow with late wife's face at nursing home

items.[0].videoTitle
Nursing home resident gets emotional over pillow with late wife’s face on it
WWII veteran moved to tears after receiving pillow with late wife's face at nursing home
Posted at 8:09 AM, Apr 23, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-23 11:14:43-04

PRESTON, England – Ken and Ada Benbow were married for more than 70 years before she passed away last August.

Now, 94-year-old Ken is being cared for at an assisted living facility in the United Kingdom.

An observant care worker, Kia Mariah Tobin, noticed that Ken took a photo of his wife Ada to bed with him each night.

So, she decided to give the World War II veteran a special gift – a pillow with his late wife's face on it.

The tender moment was captured on video as Tobin came into Ken's room bearing the heartfelt surprise.

In the video that Thistleton Lodge posted to Facebook, you can see the thoughtful gift moved Ken to tears.

The nursing home wrote, "we know our residents are missing their loved ones at this time but let's not forget those who sadly aren't with us anymore."

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: We're Open | Southern Arizona

FREE LISTING: Tell us how your small business or eatery is staying open

If you are a small business owner, restaurant, bar, or brewery staying open in a new way during the pandemic and would like to be included on our map of open eateries, or our alphabetical list of open businesses, please fill out this form and we will include you.