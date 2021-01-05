Menu

Woman wanted in Arizona after taking wallet with $200 belonging to 6-year-old

Chandler Police Department
Posted at 5:45 PM, Jan 04, 2021
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Chandler police are looking for a woman wanted after a 6-year-old's wallet was taken from a Walmart store.

Police say the child was with his mother around 9 p.m. on Wednesday when he dropped his wallet containing $200 of saved-up birthday and Christmas money.

Surveillance cameras at the store near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road captured video of a woman who picked up the wallet. She made no effort to return the wallet or locate the owner, resulting in what police are considering a theft.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic woman about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 150 pounds. She was wearing a gray hooded jacket, black pants and a light-colored face mask. She was with another woman, possibly a teenager, at the time.

The suspect reportedly left the store in a two-door black vehicle with custom rims.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect or suspect vehicle. Call Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130 with any info.

This story was first reported by Ashley Loose at KNXV in Phoenix, Arizona.

