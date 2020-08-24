Woman pronounced dead found later to be breathing at Detroit funeral home

DETROIT — A 20-year-old woman believed to have died was found breathing at a Detroit funeral home.

On Sunday morning, paramedics with the Southfield Fire Department in Michigan responded after receiving a call about an unresponsive woman. The department's fire chief said the woman was not breathing when the paramedics arrived.

First responders determined after 30 minutes of revival efforts that she was deceased.

"Because there was no indication of foul play, as per standard operating procedure, the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office was contacted and given the medical data. The patient was again determined to have expired and the body was released directly to the family to make arrangements with a funeral home of their choosing," the chief said in a statement.

Hours later, the staff at the James H. Cole funeral home realized she was still breathing. Her current condition is currently unknown.

It is still unclear what led up to the call for the unresponsive woman.

"In an effort to respect the privacy of her family, the Southfield Fire Department is not currently releasing personal information on the patient," the department said in a statement.

This story was originally published by WXYZ in Detroit.