Woman in Texas clings to hood of car to stop theft of $10,000 puppy

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 21-year-old woman in Texas has been arrested for allegedly stealing a rare $10,000 puppy and then driving away while a pet store employee clung to the hood of the getaway car.

According to The Houston Chronicle, Royshana King was taken into police custody and charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon last Wednesday.

KPRC reported that on Nov. 4, a couple came in to look at different dogs at Bully Kamp and decided on the $10,000 puppy. When pet store employee Alize James stepped away, the couple grabbed the dog and left the store.

James told KPRC that she ran after the couple, trying to stop them, but the car accelerated, and she was thrown onto the hood of the vehicle.

Video captured James on the front of the sedan as it sped through Harris County.

James remained on the hood of the car until it stopped, and a man got out, punched James, and threw her off the vehicle.

King remains in custody, and her bond was set to $15,000. The man has still not been identified, nor has the dog been found, The Chronicle reported.