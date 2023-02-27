Woman finds cockroach cooked into food

PENSACOLA, FLa. (WEAR/KGUN) — A customer at a popular food restaurant is claiming she got something extra with her food she didn't order- a roach!

After sharing sharing her video on social media, her post went viral.

"When I first saw it, I thought it was a burnt spot," Haile Kirkland revealed. "And then when I picked it up, I said, 'That's a whole bug!'"

Kirkland explains she and her husband order dinner at Slim Chickens on Thursday, Feb 16. She says they took a few bites before noticing the issue.

"I probably ate one or two of my tenders and then my husband sat his food down and he was like, 'Here check my food,'" she shared. "And it was in his food... And I was like, 'Oh, great!'"

The video shows the cockroach fully cooked into their food.

"It's literally cooked around into it like the legs and stuff are, and it was solid on there," detailed Kirkland.

Inspectors with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation say they saw almost 20 dead roaches inside the restaurant. This led them to call for a follow-up inspection where no violations were found.

Since bringing this issue public, Kirkland confirms the Slim Chickens Pensacola owner has given her a sincere apology, full refund and over $100 in gift cards, including $50 to Slim Chickens.

"It's gonna take some time [to return]. I would have to know they clean it and get with management and get with eco-lab and it's clean in there," said Kirkland. "I'm not gonna lie, they have some of the best chicken in town. I just need it to be clean."