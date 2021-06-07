Woman dies in Zion National Park after falling 50 to 80 feet in canyon

SPRINGDALE, Utah — A woman died in Zion National Park over the weekend after officials say she fell 50 to 80 feet in Mystery Canyon.

The National Park Service (NPS) says park rangers recovered the body of the 26-year-old canyoneer Sunday evening.

A search and rescue operation was initiated Saturday afternoon after park visitors reported they had found the fallen canyoneer.

According to the preliminary investigation, NPS says the woman was canyoneering in the canyon and sustained injures consistent with a high elevation fall.

A rescue helicopter was dispatched to the scene, but officials say it was unable to extricate the woman due to the steep and narrow canyon walls.

Park medics were able to reach the woman shortly before she succumbed to her injuries, according to NPS.

The incident is currently under investigation by the National Park Service and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, with the sheriff’s office taking the lead in the case.