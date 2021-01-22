Menu

With waiver granted, Congress poised for quick action on Biden's Pentagon nominee

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
U.S. Central Command Commander Gen. Lloyd Austin III addresses military recruits during an induction ceremony during halftime of an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Giants in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Lloyd Austin III
Posted at 9:17 PM, Jan 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-21 23:17:48-05

Congress has sent President Biden the first bill that he'll sign into law, a measure to allow retired Gen. Lloyd Austin as President Joe Biden’s secretary of defense.

Both the House and Senate on Thursday easily passed a waiver that would allow Austin to hold the position, clearing the way for him to be confirmed as defense secretary by week’s end.

The action on Austin's nomination comes despite bipartisan concerns about preserving civilian control of the military. Lawmakers had to approve a waiver for Austin because he retired from the service within the last seven years. He would be the first Black secretary of defense in U.S. history.

President Donald Trump's first defense secretary, James Mattis, also required such a waiver upon his nomination.
Austin, a former four-star general, was the 12th head of Central Command from 2013 through 2016 under President Barack Obama. Austin followed Mattis in leading Central Command. He also served as the vice chief of staff of the Army.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

