Wisconsin twins get into 37 colleges, $1 million in scholarships

Arielle and Arianna Williams have a lot more in common than just looks. The identical twins each got accepted to 37 colleges and combined to receive more than $1,000,000 in scholarship funds. "Honestly we were pushing for 40 college acceptances, but we ended up getting like 37. I was like oh man, but we still did good," Arianna Williams, said.

The similarities don't stop there, though. The Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy seniors are graduating at the literal top of their class. They have the top two highest GPA's. While sibling can be competitive with each other, the Williams sisters relationship is the exact opposite of that.

Accepted into 37 colleges 👩‍🎓

Over $1,000,000 in scholarships 💰

First-generation college students 💪 pic.twitter.com/O2okTliDDP

— James Groh (@JamesGroh_) May 12, 2020

"I honestly have two chances of winning either through me or my sister, so it's like either one of us is fine with me," Arianna said.

All their hard work in school has paid off. Not just because they have 37 choices of schools to pick from, but they will be first generation college students and will graduate nearly debt free. The Williams sisters decided to stay local and will both be going to Marquette University to study nursing.

"You can do anything you want to do as long as you put your mind to it," Arielle said.

This article was written by James Groh for WTMJ.