Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

MILWAUKEE -- Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) has tested positive for COVID-19, his communications director said Saturday morning.

“Senator Johnson was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 13. He stayed in quarantine for 14 days without developing symptoms and tested negative twice during that time," Johnson's Communications Director Ben Voelkel said in a statement.

"He returned to Washington on Sept. 29 and shortly after was exposed to an individual who has since tested positive. Senator Johnson feels healthy and is not experiencing symptoms. He will remain isolated until given the all-clear by his doctor."

The diagnosis comes less than 48 hours after President Donald Trump and other Republican senators have also tested positive for the coronavirus. President Trump was flown to Walter Reed Medical Center Friday evening for precautionary treatment.

Johnson becomes the third GOP Senator to contract the virus. Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Thom Tillis of North Carolina have also recently tested positive.

Most staff in Sen. Johnson's Washington office have been working remotely. The office will go all-virtual for the immediate future.

