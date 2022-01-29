Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Winter storm lashes East Coast with deep snow, high winds

items.[0].image.alt
David Goldman/AP
A lone ambulance travels on an empty Interstate 195 in Providence, R.I., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. A powerful nor'easter swept up the East Coast on Saturday, threatening to bury parts of 10 states under deep, furiously falling snow accompanied by coastal flooding and high winds that could cut power and leave people shivering in the cold weather expected to follow. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
APTOPIX Winter Weather
Posted at 9:20 AM, Jan 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-29 11:20:36-05

BOSTON (AP) — A winter storm is lashing the northeastern U.S. with deep snow and wind gusts approaching hurricane force.

Residents across the region hunkered down Saturday and avoided travel at the behest of government leaders.

Boston is in the storm's crosshairs and could get as much as 2 feet of snow.

"The combination of heavy snow rates and strong winds will produce dangerous blizzard conditions across portions of the Mid-Atlantic and New England coasts," the National Weather Service said.

Philadelphia, New York and Washington, D.C. are also being hit.

The nor'easter is causing coastal flooding and threatening widespread power outages. In Massachusetts, more than 100,000 customers were without power Saturday, according to poweroutage.us.

Thousands of flights were canceled Saturday due to the storm.

Delta, JetBlue and United Airlines have issued travel waivers to passengers affected by the East Coast storm.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!