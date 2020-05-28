Winfrey, Pitt part of Grammys special for essential workers

NEW YORK (AP) — The Grammys is putting together an event featuring Brad Pitt, Oprah Winfrey, Herbie Hancock and Harry Connick, Jr. to honor essential workers across America.

The Recording Academy, which puts on the Grammy Awards annually, announced Thursday that the two-hour special, "United We Sing: A Grammy Salute to the Unsung Heroes," will air June 21 on CBS.

The event will follow Connick Jr. and his filmmaker-daughter Georgia Connick on a road trip celebrating and thanking essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Winfrey, Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Queen Latifah and Renée Zellweger will deliver special messages to workers in the special, which will also feature several performances.

The event will benefit MusiCares' COVID-19 Relief Fund, No Kid Hungry, and the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music in New Orleans.