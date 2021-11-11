Watch
Will Ferrell's 'Elf' costume sells for nearly $300K at auction

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Actor Will Ferrell attends the premiere of Apple TV's "The Shrink Next Door" at The Morgan Library on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Posted at 5:44 PM, Nov 10, 2021
The original costume Will Ferrell wore in the movie "Elf" sold for nearly $300,000 at a UK auction.

TMZ reports that the outfit was expected to bring in between $27,600-$41,000.

The movie, which features Ferrell as "Buddy the Elf, was released in 2003. It went on to make $220 million at the box office, and become a holiday classic.

The auction house did not reveal the identity of the winning bidder.

Ferrell has not commented on the sale of the costume.

However, in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter last month, Ferrell revealed he was offered $29 million to star in an "Elf" sequel. However, he reportedly didn't like the premise of the sequel and said he wouldn't have be able to honestly promote it.

