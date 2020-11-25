Wildlife overpass in Utah allows animals to safely cross interstate: 'It's working!'

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – A wildlife overpass near Salt Lake City is proving to be successful at helping animals safely migrate over a busy interstate.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (UDWR) hailed the Parley's Canyon overpass a success in a recent Facebook post, saying it has also helped motorists stay much safer as well.

In its Facebook post, UDWR included video that show many animals using the overpass to safely cross to the other side of Interstate 80. Cameras set up along the bridge captured moose, bears, porcupines, squirrels, mountain lions, deer, coyotes, and other critters.

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) and Utah State University have been monitoring the overpass throughout the year.

The overpass opened in December 2018. UDOT says it spans six lanes of interstate and was constructed to improve safety on I-80 by reducing wildlife and vehicle collisions.

UDOT coordinated with UDWR on the wildlife issues specific to the project, including wildlife migration patterns.

While it may be tempting to visit the bridge in an attempt to spot some critters, UDWR says to keep off the overpass and not disturb the animals.

