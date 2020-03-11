Menu

Wild stock market swings continue as Dow falls about 1,000 points in early trading

Posted: 7:36 AM, Mar 11, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-11 10:36:28-04
This photo shows the exterior of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, July 8, 2015, in New York. NYSE resumed trading hours after trading halted late Wednesday morning because of technical trouble. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
NEW YORK — Stocks are falling in morning trading on Wall Street as fears of economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak grip markets again.

Major indexes are off more than 2% Wednesday, taking more than 900 points off the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

European indexes were up slightly.

The Bank of England cut its key interest rate as an emergency measure in response to the outbreak of the virus, following similar moves by central banks in the U.S. and Canada.

The European Central Bank is likely to offer support on Thursday. Countries are shifting into damage-control as infections spread, prompting sweeping controls on travel and other public activities.

