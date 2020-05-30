Menu

Wife of former officer charged in Minneapolis shooting to file for divorce

Posted at 9:30 PM, May 29, 2020
Kellie Chauvin, the wife of jailed former Minneapolis police officer David Chauvin, announced she is filing for divorce, her lawyer said in a statement to Minneapolis TV stations.

David Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder on Friday, four days after holding a knee to the neck of George Floyd, who died while in police custody.

“This evening, I spoke with Kellie Chauvin and her family. She is devastated by Mr. Floyd's death her utmost sympathy lies with his family, with his loved ones and with everyone who is grieving,” the lawyer for Kellie Chauvin said. “She has filed for dissolution of her marriage to Derek Chauvin.”

“While Ms. Chauvin has no children from her current marriage, she respectfully requests that her children, her elder parents, and her extended family be given safety and privacy during this difficult time.”

