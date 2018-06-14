White House press secretary Sarah Sanders responds to report of her departure

Following a report on Wednesday that White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, along with her deputy Raj Shah, are leaving the White House, Sanders responded to the report by tweeting, "Does CBS News know something I don’t about my plans and my future?"

According to CBS News, Sanders has told friends that she plans on departing the White House by the end of 2018. Shah is also reportedly planning to leave the White House, but it is unknown when that might happen.

Sanders rose from the deputy press secretary position to the role of press secretary on July 21, 2017, when then press secretary Sean Spicer announced he was leaving the White House. Spicer quit amid the controversial hiring of Anthony Scarmucci as communications director.

Shah assumed the deputy press secretary role last September, replacing Sanders.

Under Sanders, press briefings have become less frequent, and shorter in length. Some recent briefings have lasted less than 15 minutes, further increasing the tension between the Trump administration and the media.

The news also comes on the same day that Trump said that outlets such as NBC and CNN distribute "fake news," and that outlets that publish "fake news" is the United States' "biggest enemy."