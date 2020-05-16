Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

White House fires another government watchdog

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Andrew Harnik/AP
FILE - In this April 29, 2020, file photo Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a news conference at the State Department in Washington. Chinese leaders “intentionally concealed the severity” of the pandemic from the world in early January, according to a 4-page, Department of Homeland Security report dated May 1 and obtained by The Associated Press. The revelation comes as the Trump administration has intensified its criticism of China, with Pompeo saying Sunday, May 3, that China has been responsible for the spread of disease in the past and must be held accountable for the outbreak of the current pandemic. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
White House fires another government watchdog
Posted at 8:10 PM, May 15, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-15 23:10:05-04

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has fired the State Department's inspector general, an Obama administration appointee whose office was critical of alleged political bias in the agency's management.

The ouster is the latest in a series of moves against independent executive branch watchdogs who have found fault with the Trump administration. A senior department official says Pompeo removed Steve Linick from his job Friday but gave no reason for his removal.

Linick had served in the job since 2013. His office had issued several reports critical of the department's handling of personnel matters, including accusing some of President Donald Trump's appointees of retaliating against career officials.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE REBOUND AZ

Getting Back To Work

LIVE BLOG: Who's hiring in Southern Arizona?

KGUN 9 is compiling a list of businesses hiring in Southern Arizona. Tell us about your open positions and we will include them in our resource listings of businesses now hiring.