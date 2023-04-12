White House declares new street drug an "emerging threat"

The White House is calling a new drug combination hitting the streets the country's next "emerging threat."

It's the first time since the category for fast-growing drug dangers was created in 2018 that an administration has used those words to describe a substance, according to Dr. Rahul Gupta, director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy.

The deadly mixture contains fentanyl and xylazine, an animal tranquilizer used by veterinarians. The DEA says 23 percent of fentanyl powder and 7 percent of fentanyl pills seized in 2022 contained levels of xylazine.

The drug, which is used as a sedative in animals, has not been approved for use in humans by the FDA. Some of the side effects in humans include low blood pressure, low heart rate, skin ulcers and necrosis, according to the FDA.

The DEA has seized the drug combination in 48 of 50 states thus far, including Arizona.

Just last month, the DEA issued a public safety alert about the combination sometimes known as "tranq" or "tranq dope."

Xylazine is making the deadliest drug threat our country has ever faced, fentanyl, even deadlier.



—DEA Administrator Anne Milgram



Now that the White House has declared this drug an emerging threat, the administration has 90 days to come up with a response. Gupta says his office is request $11 million as part of its budget to develop a solution.

Part of the action plan could include developing an antidote; right now, one does not exist. Xylazine is not an opioid, meaning that anti-opiates like Narcan have no effect on it.

Between 2020 and 2021, overdose deaths involving xylazine increased by 1000% in the South, 750% in the West and 500% in the Midwest, according to the DEA.