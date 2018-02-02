What is the ALS Pepper Challenge?

Did you participate in the Ice Bucket Challenge of 2014? Well there is a new challenge to support Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) research.

It is called the ALS Pepper Challenge, and like the Ice Bucket Challenge, participants are issued a challenge. If you do not complete the challenge, you are asked to make a donation to ALS research (although many are pledging to complete the challenge and make a contribution).

The Ice Bucket Challenge helped raise nearly $114 million for the ALS Association.

Instead of being dumped by a bucket of ice water, those being challenged are requested to eat several hot peppers, and post video of the challenge on social media. After completing the challenge, participants then issue challenge to several friends.

On Thursday, singer Kelly Clarkson, and comedian Jimmy Kimmel, completed the challenge after being challenged by Trisha Yearwood. Clarkson then challenged Alicia Keys, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine. Kimmel issued the challenge to CNN's Jake Tapper and Wolf Blitzer.

The challenge reportedly started in late 2017 by the Haberstroh family in support of the family's matriarch Patty, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2017. They were requesting donations go to the ALS Therapy Development Institute.

The challenge hasn't quite raised millions yet, but has raised nearly $90,000.