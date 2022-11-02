What happens if Republicans flip the U.S. House of Representatives?

Republicans like their chances of winning control of the U.S. House of Representatives in the midterm elections.

Members of the House serve two-year terms before either seeking re-election or moving on. With all 435 seats up for grabs, Republicans only need a net gain of five seats to regain power.

What happens if Republicans take control of the House?

Rep. Nancy Pelosi would lose her role as Speaker of the House. Democrats would also no longer be in charge of committees.

They are currently investigating the Jan. 6 attacks on the Capitol. That investigation could be dissolved if Republicans take control of the House. Other investigations, including one tied to former President Trump's business practices, could also stall.

Republicans in leadership

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy would be the favorite to become the next Speaker of the House. McCarthy, a loyal supporter of Trump, laid out a broad set of priorities should Republicans take control of the House. He said Republicans would focus on economic issues, keeping the country safe and making sure the Biden administration is held accountable for its actions.

Other Republicans have said they would investigate Hunter Biden, who is reportedly under investigation for tax-related crimes.

What GOP control could mean for Biden

A Republican-controlled House would force the Biden administration to be even more bipartisan. They would need votes from at least several Republicans to get anything passed in the House.

For the first two years of his administration, President Joe Biden was able to pass major legislative initiatives in the House and Senate because Democrats are in control of both chambers.