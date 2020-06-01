Well-preserved Roman mosaic unearthed in Italian vineyard
Gianni De Zuccato a well-preserved colorful mosaic floor of an ancient Roman villa archaeologists have revealed among vineyards near the northern city of Verona, Italy.
Posted at 10:20 AM, Jun 01, 2020
SOAVE, Italy (AP) — Archaeologists have briefly revealed a well-preserved mosaic floor of an ancient Roman villa first discovered almost a century ago near the northern Italian city of Verona.
A regional archaeology official said Friday that the mosaic in bright shades of red, pink, orange, purple and yellow unearthed last week came from what had been the servants' quarters and appeared to be ''in a good state of conservation.''
Mosaics revealing the site of an ancient villa were first discovered in 1922.
Archaeologists have been doing partial digs to determine the scale of the site and in preparation for the area to be turned into an open-air museum.
