Weinstein reaches tentative $19M deal with accusers

NEW YORK (AP) — New York state's attorney general and lawyers in a class-action lawsuit say Harvey Weinstein and his former studio's board have reached a nearly $19 million settlement with dozens of sexual misconduct accusers.

The agreement was announced late Tuesday by New York Attorney General Letitia James and Chicago attorney Elizabeth Fegan.

The deal lets women make claims of between $7,500 and $750,000.

It would resolve claims in a New York state lawsuit and a class-action lawsuit pending in federal court.

The former Hollywood producer was convicted earlier this year of rape and sexual assault against two women.

Accusations by dozens of women in 2017 destroyed his career and gave rise to #MeToo, the global movement to hold powerful men accountable for their sexual misconduct.