Ways you can honor Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years after his assassination

"You can have a person in your own house that needs help. Your neighbor needs help. That is the whole premise," said Carmen Coya van-Duijn with the King Center.
Below are other ways you can honor his legacy today - and all year long.
Donate time
Deliver meals: Ten million senior citizens in America face the threat of hunger. Meals On Wheels provides nutritious meals for homebound seniors. You can sign up to deliver a meal and give a quick safety check for senior citizens in your area.
Use your words: Good with words? You can write a letter thanking a veteran, first responder or a new recruit through Operation Gratitude.
Donate talent
Build homes: Find out what the housing situation looks like in your community here and help build homes for those in need with Habitat for Humanity.
Educate others: The MLK National Day of Service site provides tool kits you can use to teach your friends, family and neighbors topics ranging from disaster preparedness to well-being. Start your own project here.
Offer help: Are you a medical professional? Doctors Without Borders recruits medical, administrative and logistical support personnel to provide medical care to people worldwide.
Donate treasure
Give money: Life-changing events like natural disasters happen often around the world and many people need support. CNN's Impact Your World has a list of causes you can donate to.