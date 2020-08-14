Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Watchdog: Homeland Security officials were wrongly appointed

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
FILE - In this July 21, 2020 file photo, Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf, speaks during a news conference in Washington. A congressional watchdog agency has found that the top two Trump administration officials in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security were improperly appointed to the posts under federal law. The Government Accountability Office says acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf and acting deputy Ken Cuccinelli are ineligible to run the agency under the Vacancy Reform Act. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Watchdog: Homeland Security officials were wrongly appointed
Posted at 11:24 AM, Aug 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-14 14:24:14-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The two most senior officials in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security were improperly appointed to the posts under federal law by the Trump administration, a nonpartisan congressional watchdog said Friday.

The Government Accountability Office says acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf and acting deputy Ken Cuccinelli are ineligible to run the agency under the Vacancy Reform Act.

The GAO says it has asked the DHS inspector general to review their status and decide whether the apparent violation of the Vacancy Reform Act has any effect on actions they took while holding the post.

The report does not carry the force of law, though it could be a factor in lawsuits challenging administration policies or influence members of Congress.

For its part, DHS rejected the finding.

“We wholeheartedly disagree with the GAO’s baseless report and plan to issue a formal response to this shortly,” the agency said in a written response to The Associated Press.

Democrats in Congress called on Wolf to resign.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IDOL ACROSS AMERICA LIVE VIRTUAL AUDITIONS ARE NOW OPEN!

American Idol Auditions