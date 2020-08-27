Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Watch: Hurricane hunters fly into Hurricane Laura

items.[0].image.alt
Watch: Hurricane hunters fly into Hurricane Laura
Posted at 5:16 PM, Aug 26, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-26 20:16:26-04

Hurricane Hunters have been flying in and out of Hurricane Laura continuously for days, getting a close-up look as the hurricane has rapidly intensified.

In less than two days, Laura went from a tropical storm to a high-end Category 4. The storm is set to strike the Louisiana coast early Thursday morning.

There are two Air Force Reserve groups that fly into hurricanes to send back data to the National Hurricane Center.

In total, the Air Force Reserve utilizes 20 WC-130J aircraft that are equipped with palletized meteorological data-gathering instruments.

According to the Hurricane Hunters, “The navigator keeps track of the aircraft's position and movement and monitors radar to avoid tornadic activity. The flight meteorologist acts as flight director and observes and records meteorological data at flight level using a computer that encodes weather data every 30 seconds. The weather reconnaissance loadmaster collects and records vertical meteorological data using a parachute-borne sensor known as a dropsonde. It measures and encodes weather data down to the ocean surface.”

The following video was provided by the Hurricane Hunters:

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Good Morning Tucson

Wake up with Good Morning Tucson