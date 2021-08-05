Washington Football Team bans Native American-inspired headdresses, face paint at home games

ASHBURN, Va. – The Washington Football team will limit what fans can wear in the stands.

The team, which changed its name, will no longer allow fans to wear Native American-inspired headdresses or face paint to games at FedEx Field.

The announcement was made in a statement that addresses other changes, including COVID-safe practices.

“The team is excited to welcome fans back for the 2021 season, and places the highest priority on the safety of its fans, employees, coaching staff, and players,” the statement says.

The team is recommending that unvaccinated fans wear a mask. Face coverings are optional for vaccinated guests.

ESPN reports the team will hold a practice at its stadium Friday, and 20,000 thousand fans are expected to show up.