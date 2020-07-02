Menu

The drive-in tour starts in August
Photo: Walmart / Twitter
Walmart will transform hundreds of store parking lots into drive-in movie theaters
Posted at 9:02 AM, Jul 02, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-02 12:02:52-04

For families missing the big screen, Walmart is set to debut its drive-in movie tour this summer.

In a release posted to their website, Walmart said it will be working with Tribeca Enterprises to transform 160 of its store parking lots into contact-free drive-in movie theaters.

"Beginning in August, Walmart will roll out this red carpet experience in towns across the country for a combined 320 showings," the company wrote. "This family-friendly night will include hit movies, special appearances from filmmakers and celebrities and concessions delivered right to customer vehicles."

The drive-in tour will run through October.

Additional details, such as locations and ticket information, will be announced here closer to the start of the tour, officials say.

For more information, click here.

This story was originally published by staff at WTXL.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
