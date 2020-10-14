Walmart will break up its Black Friday deals into 3 events throughout November

BENTONVILLE, Ark. – Walmart announced Wednesday that it has revamped its Black Friday plans to help provide a safer and more convenient shopping experience amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The retail giant says it will spread out its Black Friday savings from one single day to three different events throughout November to bring customers “Black Friday Deals for Days.”

The company says each savings event will begin online at Walmart.com and continue in Walmart stores three days later.

Event 1

Deals for the first event begin online on Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. ET, with new deals in stores starting on Nov. 7 at 5 a.m. local time. New deals will also go live at Walmart.com on Nov. 7 at 12 a.m. ET.

The first deals will be on toys, electronics and home products.

Walmart will also hold its annual tire event in-stores and online Nov. 7-13, where customers will receive $20 off per tire and free lifetime balance service from its Walmart Auto Care Centers for all modular Goodyear branded tires.

Event 2

Deals for the second event will begin online at Walmart.com on Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. ET with new deals at Walmart.com on Nov. 14 at 12 a.m. ET and in stores starting at 5 a.m. local time.

The second event will offer deals on electronics, like TVs, computers and tablets.

“Amazing savings on movies, music and items in apparel, hardlines, home and more will also be available,” Walmart said.

Walmart will also host its biggest wireless phone event ever in-stores and online on Nov. 14 with deals on iPhones and Samsung phones.

Event 3

For the third and final event, deals will first be offered at Walmart.com on Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. ET. New deals will be available at Walmart.com at 12 a.m. ET and in stores at 5 a.m. local time on Nov. 27.

Walmart says will wrap up the month of savings by offering deals on more electronics, toys and gifts across apparel and home, as well as seasonal décor favorites.

Additional details

To help provide a safer shopping experience, Walmart says all of its stores will open at 5 a.m. local time on Black Friday in-store event days.

Customers will form a single, straight line to enter the store and workers will hand out sanitized shopping carts to shoppers to help with social distancing.

During the in-store Black Friday events, Walmart says it will meter customers into stores to help reduce congestion and promote social distancing inside. Customers will also be directed to shop down the right-hand side of aisles.

This year, customers will also have the option to pick up their online Black Friday order through Walmart’s contact-free curbside pickup service.

