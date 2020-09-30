Walmart unveils reimagined store design with self-checkout kiosks, contactless payment options

Walmart is getting a face-lift. On Wednesday, the retail giant unveiled a reimagined store design in 200 Supercenters by early 2021 and 1,000 by next fiscal year.

Walmart said that the new design would create a "seamless" Omni-shopping experience with more self-checkout kiosks and contactless payment options.

"We’re always listening to our customers and innovating our in-store, online, and mobile experiences to meet and exceed their expectations," said Janey Whiteside, EVP, and Chief Customer Officer, Walmart, in a blog post. We want their time with us to be enjoyable, and we’re working hard to create ways for them easily toggle between shopping channels – or use them together."

Whiteside said the new design was inspired by "airport wayfinding systems as best-in-class examples of how to navigate large groups of people."

Whiteside added that Walmart tested the redesign in select stores, and it'll keep evolving based on shopper and employee feedback.