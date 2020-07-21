Walmart to give workers $428 million more in bonuses, will be closed on Thanksgiving

BENTONVILLE, Ark. – Walmart announced Tuesday that it’s giving out another round of cash bonuses to its workers and that it will be closed on Thanksgiving this year.

Bonuses

The retail giant says full-time hourly associates will receive $300, while its part-time and temporary associates will be paid $150.

Associates at the company’s stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers will qualify, as will drivers, managers, and assistant managers. Those employed by the company as of July 31 will qualify, and it will pay out on Aug. 20.

The bonuses will add up to about $428 million, according to Walmart.

“Our associates have been working at an incredible pace, they’ve solved problems, and they’ve set an amazing example for others,” said John Furner, President and CEO of Walmart U.S. “To further appreciate their incredible work, we are pleased to share another special cash bonus this summer.”

This is the third special bonus Walmart has given to associates in 2020, totaling $1.1 billion in bonuses so far this year.

Thanksgiving

Unlike in years past, Walmart says it will be closed on Thanksgiving this year, as will Sam’s Club.

“We know this has been a trying year, and our associates have stepped up. We hope they will enjoy a special Thanksgiving Day at home with their loved ones,” said Furner. “We are certainly thankful to our people for all of their efforts.”

Walmart stores and Sam’s Club locations will operate normal hours on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Editor's note: The original headline on this article mistakenly left out the word "million."