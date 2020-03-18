Walmart reduces hours, dedicates hour of shopping each week for seniors only

Walmart said on Wednesday that it is further restricting its hours while adding a one-hour-a-week "senior shopping event."

Starting on March 24 through the end of April, Walmart locations will open for one hour (7 a.m. for most locations) for seniors only. Walmart said it plans to open its pharmacy and vision center for this hour.

Starting Thursday, Walmart stores will close at 8:30 p.m. and open no earlier than 7 a.m. until further notice

"This will further help associates restock the shelves for customers while continuing to clean and sanitize the store," Walmart said in a statement. "While the store hours change for customers, our associates will continue to have access to their regular scheduled shifts and full hours."

Walmart is also implementing shopping limits on certain items including paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula and baby food.

The announcement was made amid a buying frenzy at grocery stores nationwide during the spread of coroanvirus.

