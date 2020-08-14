Menu

Walmart expands hours to 10 p.m. at more than 4,000 stores

Tony Gutierrez/AP
Persons walk in and out of a Walmart store, Friday, Aug. 26, 2016, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Posted at 12:03 PM, Aug 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-14 15:03:16-04

Walmart says it is expanding its hours at more than 4,000 stores.

The retail giant said by August 17, 4,000 of its 4,700 stores will close at 10 p.m. to give customers more time to shop.

"We’ll continue assessing our remaining stores to determine the right time to expand their closing hours," a spokesperson said in a statement to E.W. Scripps. "With this change, we will continue the health and safety measures currently in place, such as social distancing, health screenings, plastic barriers at the registers and masks."

In March, store hours had been shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic.

