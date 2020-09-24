WalletHub names Hawaii the happiest state

If you want to feel happier, then you'll need to move to Hawaii.

According to WalletHub, Hawaii is the happiest state of 2020.





Researchers at WalletHub looked at environmental factors, like economic, emotional, physical, and social health, often linked to how satisfied people are with life.

They then compared how much people work to people's rates of depression and unemployment.

With its gorgeous beaches, the fantastic weather, and the scenic views, it's no wonder the aloha state came out on top.

West Virginia was ranked the least happy state.