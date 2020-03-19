Menu

Wall Street regains some lost ground in a less rocky day

Posted: 1:24 PM, Mar 19, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-19 16:30:51-04
This photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, March 19, 2020, shows trader Gregory Rowe, center, as he works on the trading floor. Stocks are see-sawing between gains and losses in midday trading on Wall Street Thursday, but the moves are more subdued than the wild jabs that have dominated recent weeks. (NYSE Photo by Alyssa Ringler via AP)
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed with solid gains on Wall Street on Thursday after shaking off a rocky start.

The trading was still bumpy but nothing like the wild swings seen in recent weeks.

The Dow Jones industrials gained almost 200 points, or 1%.

Investors were cautiously optimistic after seeing more steps by the Federal Reserve and other central banks as well as governments to support credit markets and the economy.

Still, the devastating impact of the coronavirus outbreak is starting to show itself in economic data.

The price of crude oil rebounded sharply after plummeting a day earlier.

