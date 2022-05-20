Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Wall Street ominously near a bear market at the end of a rough week

S&P 500 was down for the seventh week in a row
Financial Markets Wall Street
Allie Joseph/AP
In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, specialist James Denaro works at his post on the floor, Friday, May 20, 2022. Another drop for stocks on Friday has pushed the S&P 500 index 20% below its peak set early this year. (Allie Joseph/New York Stock Exchange via AP)
Financial Markets Wall Street
Posted at 1:29 PM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 16:29:36-04

Another fall for stocks on Friday had the S&P 500 flirting with a 20% drop from its peak set early this year, putting it within the grasp of what Wall Street calls a bear market.

The benchmark index was down 0.4% for the day in afternoon trading and on pace for its seventh straight losing week. Rising interest rates, high inflation, the war in Ukraine, and a slowdown in China's economy are all punishing stocks and raising fears about a possible U.S. recession. The last bear market was in 2020, an unusually brief downturn that sliced 34% off the S&P 500.

The index finished the week off with a 3 percent loss, which was its seventh straight weekly decline, the New York Times reported. It's the longest window of losses since 2001.

Surprisingly low earnings reports from Target and Walmart this week didn't help either which contributed to dragging the markets even lower. The New York Times points out that since World War II, recessions almost always follow bear markets.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

4:30 AM - 7:00 AM José Zozaya, Lydia Camarillo and April Madison ⏰