LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Virtual reality has come aboard the roller coaster at the New York-New York Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

The Big Apple Coaster inside the New York-New York has been retrofitted with the latest innovation in coaster technology through VR.

“We can make drops evens deeper and taller and faster,” says Thomas Wagner, who created the virtual experience for the coaster.

The virtual mission? Catching an escaped alien from Area 51.

Wagner says the goggles make impossible things in reality actually possible.

“You still have the feeling of its an exciting adventure world that you’re in.”

The VR experience on the roller coaster costs an additional $5 on top of the $15 entrance price. Rider can still experience the coaster as a normal ride instead of with VR.