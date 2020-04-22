Virginia State Police issue Amber Alert for 3 missing children believed to be in extreme danger

The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse issued an Amber Alert on behalf of the Roanoke County Police Department after three children were abducted on April 21, around 3:30 p.m.

The children are believed to be in extreme danger and were last seen in Roanoke County, Virginia. The missing children include:



6-year-old Cameron Allison, a white male with brown hair and brown eyes

6-year-old Emma Allison, a white female with brown hair and brown eyes

21-month-old Colin Allison, a white male with blonde hair and brown eyes

Police believe John Varion Allison abducted the children. He's a white male standing 5 foot 9 inches with blonde hair, with brown eyes, weighing 185 pounds. He drives a 1999 Maroon Chevrolet Suburban SUV bearing a Virginia registration of VVU-3796, or a 2006 Maroon Cadillac 4-door car bearing a Virginia Registration VMV-8238.

John Allison may be in the company of his wife, Ruby Marie Allison, a white female with brown hair, brown eyes, 5 foot 3 inches tall weighing 160 pounds.

Anyone with information that could help find the missing children should contact the Roanoke County Police Department at (540)-777-8798, (540)-777-8799, or the Virginia State Police.

This story was originally published by Julia Varnier on WTKR in Norfolk, Virginia.