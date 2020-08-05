Virginia McDonald's employee punched after woman didn't get ketchup on sandwich

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police are working to identify a woman who allegedly punched a teenage McDonald's employee in the face after the employee failed to put ketchup on her sandwich.

The alleged assault took place at the White Oak McDonald's in eastern Henrico County.

The victim's mom said that the woman approached her daughter and instigated a fight after she did not put ketchup on the woman's sandwich.

"She asked my daughter if she had a problem, and my daughter said, 'No, I have no problem,'" the victim's mother said. "And then the woman said, 'Oh we can take this outside.'"

The woman then allegedly punched the McDonald's worker in the face.

The woman was last seen wearing a tie-dyed shirt and sliders.

Henrico Police are offering a cash reward for tips that lead to her arrest.

