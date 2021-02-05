Virgin Hyperloop reveals what it would be like to ride high-speed transportation

Virgin Hyperloop, a transportation company working on high-speed trains, released a video showing what the passenger experience would be like on the estimated 45-minute trip between San Francisco and Los Angeles.

In the concept video shared by the company, which is owned by Sir Richard Branson, the interior of the passenger pod is shown, with comfortable seating and raised aisle walkway.



The latest release from the company also addressed passenger cost.

“While ticket prices will vary depending on the exact route, a recent study in Ohio found that hyperloop fares would be more akin to the cost of driving, rather than flying,” the statement reads.

In November, Virgin Hyperloop completed a passenger test. The company says its two-person pod traveled 107 mph on its 500-meter DevLoop test site in Las Vegas, where more than 400 unoccupied tests have been run before.

The first two people to ride in the new form of transportation were one of the company’s co-founders, Josh Giegel, and its director of passenger experience, Sara Luchian.

Virgin says its vehicles glide using no-contact electromagnetic levitation through a vacuum environment that reduces air pressure down to the equivalent of 200,000 ft. above sea level.

That lowers aerodynamic drag allows for higher speeds to be achieved using minimal energy.

According to the company’s website , the system can propel passenger cargo pods at speed of over 600 mph.

The company says two-person pod was built to demonstrate passengers can safely travel in a hyperloop vehicle and that the final pods will be larger, seating up to 28 passengers.

Virgin Hyperloop says they hope to achieve safety certification by 2025 and begin commercial operations in 2030.