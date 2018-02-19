Vigils to be held across the state of Florida on Monday to honor Parkland school shooting victims

Locations throughout the state: If you don't see a location near you, we encourage you to form your own vigil at a place of your choosing. Unless otherwise noted, all candlelight vigils will take place at 7 p.m.
Alachua County:
Alachua County Public School Offices - 620 E. University Ave., Gainesville, 32601
Broward County:
Glades Middle School - 16700 Bass Creek Road, Miramar, 32037
Crystal Lake Middle School - 3551 NE 3rd Ave, Pompano Beach, 33064
Horizon Elementary School - 2101 N. Pine Island Rd., Sunrise, 33322
Betti Stradling Park - 10301 Wiles Road, Coral Springs, 33071
Duval County:
Duval Bethel Baptist Institutional Church - 215 Bethel Baptist Street Jacksonville, 32202
Escambia County:
East Brent Baptist Church - 4801 N. Davis Hwy., Pensacola, 32503
Hillsborough County:
Curtis Hixon Park - 600 N. Ashley Dr., Tampa, 33602
Indian River County:
Vero Beach High School Stadium - 1707 16th Street, Vero Beach, 32960 - 6:45 pm arrival finish by 7:30 pm.
Leon County:
School of Arts and Sciences at the Centre PTA - The Pavilion at the Centre of Tallahassee, 2415 N Monroe St., Tallahassee, 32303
Martin County:
Stuart Memorial Park - 300 SE Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, 34994
Miami-Dade County:
**Coral Gables United Church of Christ - 2 p.m. - 3010 De Soto Blvd Coral Gables, 33134
Hialeah Gardens Sr High School - 11700 Hialeah Gardens Blvd, Hialeah Gardens, 33018
The Bethel Church - 14440 Lincoln Blvd Miami, 33176
Orange County:
Ronald Blocker Educational Leadership Center - 445 W. Amelia Street, Orlando, 32801
Pasco County:
Sims Park - 6341 Bank St., New Port Richey, 34652
Land O Lakes Recreational Complex Pavilion - 3032 Collier Parkway, Land O Lakes, 34639
Wesley Chapel District Park Pavilion - 7727 Boyette Road, Wesley Chapel, 33554
Pinellas County:
**Tarpon Springs High School - 6 p.m. - 1411 Gulf Rd., Tarpon Springs, 34689
**Ponce de Leon Elementary - 7 a.m. - 1301 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Clearwater, 33756
Seminole County:
Winter Park Masonic Park - 1495 Grand Rd., Winter Park, 32792